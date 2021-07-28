Erie Arts and Culture wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

A city’s art and music scene helps define the cultural health of an area. The Erie Arts and Culture group is dedicated to protecting and promoting that cultural health.

That work will be helped by $250 after the group’s name was drawn for this week’s Loving Giving Local award.

Erie already has a vibrant art scene, but each day, members of the Erie Arts and Culture Group work to improve that scene, doing fundraising to support projects that help create new works for the Erie community.

Those efforts will benefit from the group being randomly drawn for this week’s Loving Giving Local award and its $250 prize.

“This type of money helps us in our day to day operation and our entire mission of serving the six counties, the six county region serving Northwest Pennsylvania.” said Laurel Mitchell.

Raising Erie’s art scene also raises Erie’s quality of life, and rewarding a group that works both inside and outside Erie County means those award dollars can have a wider reach.

“Embracing our community and having an understanding where these funds are going and knowing what the money raised just stays here local, that’s powerful. We have a great arts and culture community and I’m glad to be a part of it.” said Joe Askins.

