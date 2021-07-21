Erie Bird Observatory wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Millions of visitors come to Presque Isle each year to enjoy the park’s natural beauty.

Many of these people are tourists, but many others are not even people.

They are dozens of species of birds who call the park home for at least part of the year.

Our Loving Giving Local crew found one charity with a mission of keeping track of all those birds.

Here is more on this week’s Loving Giving Local winner, the Bird Observatory.

There’s a lot of traffic on Presque Isle, both on the roads in the skies.

Each spring dozens of species of birds stop by either because they live here or they are visiting during migration.

That makes the park a great place for bird watchers to visit.

“It’s an exciting place to see birds and it’s a great place to watch birds so it’s really trying to bring together the people. Plus the birds help us appreciate and understand and learn more about the natural world here in Erie,” said Sarah Sargent, Erie Bird Observatory.

The work to track all the bird traffic has been the mission of the non-profit Erie Bird Observatory that now has $250 in Loving Giving Local money to continue their educational campaign.

“It’s a special day and to learn that the money will be going to educate our community on our local birds and the migrant birds,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor of Loving Giving Local.

