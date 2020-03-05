Erie City Mission wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Each day, staff at the Erie City Mission works to provide food and shelter to the needy in our community.

On many days the community gives back, like when the Loving Giving Local crew made a surprise visit with a $250 check.

For more than 100 years the Erie City Mission has helped to care for the hungry and the homeless in our area.

However they can only do that through community giving, so when the Loving Giving Local crew showed up with a surprise $250 award, the mission’s CEO knew exactly where the money would go.

“Gifts like this go towards our core programs. We serve food to the hungry, we have shelter beds for the homeless and we have a great addictive recovery program. Definitely go to good use here at the mission,” said Stephen Westbrook, CEO, Erie City Mission.

Here is the thing about donating to such a worthwhile endeavor. Not only do the dollars help those in need, they also give those doing the giving a sense of fulfillment too.

“It’s a great feeling and when you think about our community, it’s a giving community. For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to give back today makes me feel really proud,” said Joe Askins, Loving Giving Local sponsor, Auto Express Resale Centers.

What worthwhile charity will be receiving the $250 Loving Giving Local award next week? Tune in Wednesday mornings to find out.