Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Loving Giving Local crew is hard at work this week, brushing up on their dance moves.

That’s because the award is going to a dance company that is also working hard, to bring the magic of ballet to life.

It’s good that the Loving Giving Local crew is graceful at delivering checks, because it can’t be said that they can deliver pirouettes.

That job is left to the staff and students of the Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre, who for the last 18 years have brought ballet classics to life. The $250 award going to the expenses in bringing The Nutcracker to life again this year.

“We were very surprised when we were told that we were chosen. What a great honor and a privilege to be chosen, and to be recognized from within your community and by your community.” said Sarah Purvis, Artistic Director of Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre

It’s no secret that this has been a tough year for everyone, including non-profits. When sponsor Joe Askins heard the award winning charity this week, it was music to his ears.

“To see that we could come out here and make an impact on their show, their upcoming show, it’s definitely what Loving Giving Local is all about.” said Joe Askins.

So what worthwhile non-profit will benefit from next week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award.

