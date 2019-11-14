Erie Dance Consortium wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Each week, Loving Giving Local finds a worthy charity to give back to those who are working hard every day to make life in our region better.

The machine kicks on and for the winner…a $250 donation is on the line. The Erie Dance Consortium is a small nonprofit that uses volunteers to bring the gift of dance to residents of all ages. For them, a donation of even $250 means a lot.

“$250 is a lot of money for us and we’re really excited since we’ve been saving up to buy some technology that we can use for dance classes at non-traditional dance spaces like Perry Square or Frontier Park,” said Kristen, Erie Dance Consortium.

Program sponsor Joe Askins admits that he didn’t know a lot about the work of the Erie Dance Consortium before the group’s name was drawn, but he comes away impressed with not only the work, but the effort to bring dance to all ages.

“They would give lessons to anyone in Erie, an adult, a child that wants to learn how to dance. An organization like this exists and it’s just amazing. I’m proud to be able to give them the donation,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Centers.

This week’s charity may just be dancing all the way to the bank. You can tune in next Wednesday morning to learn who is Loving Giving Local.