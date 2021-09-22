Erie Day School wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week, the Loving Giving Local crew is concentrating on growing, growing in the greenhouse and growing in the classroom.

This week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award winner is the Erie Day School.

For more than 92 years, students in the Erie Day School have learned to become community leaders by operating beyond the normal education requirements, to learn not only through books, but by doing in places like the school’s Hoop House Greenhouse.

“It makes them a more rounded individual. It allows them to go out and become leaders of tomorrow. Our whole curriculum is learning today, leading tomorrow.” said Rob Ewing.

“It’s pretty special that this donation is going to the greenhouse that they’re building so the can help complete it. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, it’s giving back to our community and we’re really happy to be here today.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will be the next to benefit from the Loving Giving Local randomly drawn $250 award? Tune in Wednesday morning to find out.

