Erie Free Store wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Wouldn’t it be great to go to a store where everything is free? That is what our loving giving local crew thought when they came across the Erie Free Store.

In the basement of the Elwood Presbyterian Church sits a unique store. It’s only open one day a week and everything costs the same, nothing.

Welcome to the Erie Free Store, where all kinds of donated goods can be found. There’s something for everybody and everybody is welcome.

The free store is proof that we keep a lot of things we probably don’t need. It’s also proof of the giving nature of the Erie community. That is seen every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. when the store is open.

That is all the loving giving local crew needed to see to know the $250 award would go a long way here.

“We live in a great community, we live in a giving community. When you see things like this, an Erie Free Store, it makes loving giving local a reality. It really makes me proud to be part of a community like this,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Centers.

The Erie Free Store is the latest stop in the quest to reward deserving charities.

Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out where the loving giving local crew is stopping next.