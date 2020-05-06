Erie Humane Society wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week’s Loving Giving Local awardee is more proof that the $250 donation is meant for all charities, those who help humans and their four-legged friends.

If you say that the Loving Giving Local crew this week is going to the dogs, you’d only be part right. The award is also going to cats. In fact, all animals cared for at the Erie Humane Society.

The $250 will be used for food and medicine for the animals sheltered there, which is perfect time with donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are super appreciative of it. We love this program because there’s lots of non-profits that can benefit from this. It’s an absolute joy for us to be receiving this money.” said Nicole Bawol .

Joe Askins knows the impact a surprise donation can make in times of need, knowing that the money will help keep the animals fed and healthy fits perfectly with the mission of the Loving Giving Local program.

“It’s about Loving Giving Local and this week, we were able to give it to an animal shelter, the Humane Society is right there on our list and we’re proud to be here.”

So, just what worthwhile charity will get a surprise visit from the Loving Giving Local crew next? You’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out.