Erie Together wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It sounds simple enough, we can do more together than we can separately.

But sometimes it is harder to do than it sounds.

That is where this week’s Loving Giving Local charity steps in, to remind us of the power of pulling in the same direction.

Here is more on this week’s Loving Giving Local charity award winner, Erie Together.

How does a boat get from one place to another? By everyone on board rowing in the same direction.

That simple yet powerful thought is behind Erie Together, a non profit dedicated to get government, education, private industry, and more all working for one cause, to make Erie a better place.

“Our focus is really on helping the community recognize where they can align what they’re doing because if we all work together we can get further, faster,” said Gorgia Del Freo, Erie Together.

But making a real difference takes a consistent approach and people to review and avoid conflicts.

That’s where the $250 in a Loving Giving Local charity award can help pave the way.

“To be here today and to learn that the funds are going to stay local and they’re going to help educate people in our community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and I’m pretty proud to do that. I want to thank them for all they do for people in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next from the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation