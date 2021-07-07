Erie Together wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It sounds simple enough, we can do more together than we can separately.

But sometimes it is harder to do than it sounds.

That is where this week’s Loving Giving Local charity steps in, to remind us of the power of pulling in the same direction.

Here is more on this week’s Loving Giving Local charity award winner, Erie Together.

How does a boat get from one place to another? By everyone on board rowing in the same direction.

That simple yet powerful thought is behind Erie Together, a non profit dedicated to get government, education, private industry, and more all working for one cause, to make Erie a better place.

“Our focus is really on helping the community recognize where they can align what they’re doing because if we all work together we can get further, faster,” said Gorgia Del Freo, Erie Together.

But making a real difference takes a consistent approach and people to review and avoid conflicts.

That’s where the $250 in a Loving Giving Local charity award can help pave the way.

“To be here today and to learn that the funds are going to stay local and they’re going to help educate people in our community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and I’m pretty proud to do that. I want to thank them for all they do for people in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next from the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

