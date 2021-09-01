Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

These have been uncertain times if you are in the festival business. Down one year coming back the next only to see COVID cases resurge.

There’s some good news too, especially when the Loving Giving Local crew stops by.

Here is more on the sweet music coming from this week’s award.

For nearly 30 years now Erie’s summers have ended on a high note. A lot of them with the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival featuring some of the best blues and jazz acts around.

“I hope everybody plans to attend the last weekend of September. The weather’s going to be beautiful and we’ll have a great time,” said John Vanco, Blues and Jazz Festival.

Helping to fuel the good time is the random drawing of the $250 Loving Giving Local award that will help the Blues and Jazz committee pay for the visiting Jazz and Blues acts.

“So for us to be able to support this event in this way and to know that our funds we delivered today will be put to good use to pay for the performers, to me that’s what makes it special and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s giving back to the community and we’re happy to be here today,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor of Auto Express.

What randomly drawn charity will be next to benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 Award? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation