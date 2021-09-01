Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

These have been uncertain times if you are in the festival business. Down one year coming back the next only to see COVID cases resurge.

There’s some good news too, especially when the Loving Giving Local crew stops by.

Here is more on the sweet music coming from this week’s award.

For nearly 30 years now Erie’s summers have ended on a high note. A lot of them with the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival featuring some of the best blues and jazz acts around.

“I hope everybody plans to attend the last weekend of September. The weather’s going to be beautiful and we’ll have a great time,” said John Vanco, Blues and Jazz Festival.

Helping to fuel the good time is the random drawing of the $250 Loving Giving Local award that will help the Blues and Jazz committee pay for the visiting Jazz and Blues acts.

“So for us to be able to support this event in this way and to know that our funds we delivered today will be put to good use to pay for the performers, to me that’s what makes it special and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s giving back to the community and we’re happy to be here today,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor of Auto Express.

What randomly drawn charity will be next to benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 Award? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

