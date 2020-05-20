Fairview Presbyterian Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Once again this week, the Loving Giving Local crew has a chance to support a charity directly working to help those struggling through the economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the crew made their way to the Fairview Presbyterian Church.

The organ sits quietly these days in the Fairview Presbyterian Church, the pews are empty too as services have been moved online. The store setting for the food pantry replaced with drive up bags as well. But, the mission of the people here remains the same.

And a surprise donation of $250 from the Loving Giving Local campaign will do wonders as the needs continue to grow.

“It’s going to go into our mission account and from our mission account we do support the food pantry and that important work, and we’re anticipating seeing more folks as people struggle during this time.” said Pastor Emily Zeig Lindsey.

Pastor Emily is saddened by that increasing need but also happy with the way her congregation has rallied around that need. Sponsor Joe Askins is happy too, that the Loving Giving Local donation is going to the right place.

“It’s all about helping people and you can see this church helps its community and it’s constantly giving back. I think that its pretty neat that we can come back here and give to a great like this.” Askins said.

What other great charity work will be supported through the Loving Giving Local $250 award next You can tune in next Wednesday to find out as well as right here on YourErie.com.