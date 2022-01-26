Fairview School Foundation wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Students in the Fairview School District will benefit from this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

The mission of the Fairview School Foundation is to enhance educational experiences in the school district. The foundation provides funding for education programs, scholarships for graduating seniors, and supports students with some of the day to day basics, like breakfast for students and prepared by students.

“We have a student support fund at the Fairview School District. We try to provide basic needs for students. Food, clothes, school supplies, this will go towards our Student Support Fund to provide basic needs for kids here,” said Justin Zona, Fairview School Foundation. “People look at our Fairview community and don’t think there are students in need. There are. We know if students don’t have those basic needs that they are not ready to learn.”

“This donation that we brought today is going to go right to the Fairview Student Support Fund and it’s going to help students. For us, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community and we’re seeing that happen right here with these students,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.