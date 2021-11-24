First Baptist Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Loving Giving Local vehicle took a ride to North East this week and paid a visit to the First Baptist Church on North East.

Pastor Bob Klecan accepted this week’s Loving Giving Local donation on behalf of First Baptist Church of North East. He says the money will help the church fulfill its mission of providing hope, like shoeboxes packed for Operation Christmas Child.

“We had a great focus on it this year and we have 267 boxes coming out of a congregation of less than a hundred. It’s great generosity for people around the world in need to hear about Jesus and that’s one of the distinctions of our congregation. They are very generous.” said Pastor Bob Klecan, First Baptist Church.

The church prays and provide hope for those who live on every street in North East and welcomes visitors every Sunday to worship and have coffee.

“Our mission is to, you can see it up there, be family, go deep and change the world. A big part of the family is that we want to provide an atmosphere where people can come together, hang out, and the coffee bar is part of that effort,” Klecan said.

“What a great church and this is a great example of us being able to give back to the community as they do year in and year out all year long.” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

Join us again next week when we find out what local non-profit gets a visit from Loving Giving Local.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation