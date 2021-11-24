First Baptist Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Loving Giving Local vehicle took a ride to North East this week and paid a visit to the First Baptist Church on North East.

Pastor Bob Klecan accepted this week’s Loving Giving Local donation on behalf of First Baptist Church of North East. He says the money will help the church fulfill its mission of providing hope, like shoeboxes packed for Operation Christmas Child.

“We had a great focus on it this year and we have 267 boxes coming out of a congregation of less than a hundred. It’s great generosity for people around the world in need to hear about Jesus and that’s one of the distinctions of our congregation. They are very generous.” said Pastor Bob Klecan, First Baptist Church.

The church prays and provide hope for those who live on every street in North East and welcomes visitors every Sunday to worship and have coffee.

“Our mission is to, you can see it up there, be family, go deep and change the world. A big part of the family is that we want to provide an atmosphere where people can come together, hang out, and the coffee bar is part of that effort,” Klecan said.

“What a great church and this is a great example of us being able to give back to the community as they do year in and year out all year long.” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

Join us again next week when we find out what local non-profit gets a visit from Loving Giving Local.

