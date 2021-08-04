First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Every day Erie proves that it is a loving giving local town. That means neighbors are helping neighbors.

One downtown church is proving that with a variety of mission projects all intended to help the churches neighbors.

The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is on a mission to help it’s neighbors with food, clothing, and even shelter by opening the basement as a warming shelter in the dead of winter.

“Which includes college students and the Sunday meal and that overnight shelter that you mentioned. That’s ongoing things happening in the community and will go a long way,” said Joseph Kumer, First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

What will go along way is the $250 Loving Giving Local award that is coming to First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant after they were drawn for this week’s award.

It will come in handy going to a robust neighborhood outreach program that works throughout the year to meet the various needs of the various people who call Erie home.

“This today learning it’s going to a neighborhood outreach program and we know how much the churches impact the local community and the local neighborhood and for us to be part of that makes today a very special day,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

So what worthwhile charity will benefit from the randomly drawn Loving Giving Local award next week? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

