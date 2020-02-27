Foundation for Sustainable Forestes wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week, our Loving Giving Local crew put on their hiking boots. They are headed out to the woods to reward a program that is protecting our forests.

It may look like a trip back in time to see horses remove lumber from the woods, but it’s actually a modern thought process that horses are far less damaging to the surrounding woods than machines.

Welcome to the work of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. It is a group that looks to balance the lumber business with smart practices to protect the overall health of the woods.

The Loving Giving Local $250 award will help spread that word to private land owners.

“That money will help us promote some of the sustainable forest practices that we want all the forest landowners to know about, because together all the private forest landowners own most of the woods in our region. Together, we need to manage our woods across the landscape,” said Annie Maloney, Foundation for Sustainable Forests.

The money will hopefully help the group spread the message about the important work going on, especially the fight against invasive species.

Sponsor Joe Askins says the trip was a learning experience for him, one that he is glad he made.

“This is a big deal to be part of. We’re just pretty fortunate to have foundations like this that puts out forests first,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express Resale Centers.

Who will be next to claim the Loving Giving Local award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.