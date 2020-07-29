Greater Erie Alliance for Equality (GEAE) wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

A lot has been made these days over equal rights for all Americans.

For years, one group in Erie has been working on that very concept, a world that accepts everyone as equal.

That is our Loving Giving Local award winner this week, the Greater Erie Alliance for Equality.

For the past 11 years, the Greater Erie Alliance for Equality has been working to create acceptance and inclusion for the area’s LGBTQ community.

Work that is being furthered when the group’s name was drawn for this week’s $250 Loving Giving Local award, money that will help the group get the message heard.

“We do scholarships for youth or furthering online their education and we do other programming, other forms of programming for education and visibility.” said Dale Allgeier.

The Loving Giving Local program helps non-profits both big and small. For sponsor Joe Askins, the work most rewarding is with smaller groups that may not have ready access to funding dollars.

“This donation is going to help youth and educate them and to see money spent like that, that’s what the Loving Giving Local is all about. We’re just really happy to be a part of it.” Askins said.

What charity work will be supported by the Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? You’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out.

