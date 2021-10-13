Greater Erie Youth for Christ wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Are you familiar with Greater Erie Youth for Christ and local campus life clubs?

YFC has been making a difference in the lives of young people in Erie for more than 65 years. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation helps continue that mission.

Since 1955, Erie Youth for Christ has been reaching out to young people in Erie and Crawford Counties, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners, YFC raises up lifelong followers of Jesus.

“We sow into their lives, we give them practical lessons,” said Jamie Thompson, Executive Director of Erie YFC. “We give them a pathway forward beyond what their environment would normally provide.”

To do this kind of work, the organization is looking to buy a van to transport young people. This Loving Giving Local donation comes at just the right time.

“This will help us once we get that van with maintenance costs, gas, and really take it out there and get the young that are on the streets, parks and schools. It’s awesome, amazing,” Thompson said.

Joe Askins is happy to help make this happen.

“It is going to make a difference. Anytime we can support a non-profit that is working for the youth in our community. It’s a win not only for the nonprofit, but for the whole community,” Askins said.

Thanks to a relationship with Erie First Assembly of God, Greater Erie Youth for Christ now enjoys a new home at the Summit.

“It’s got two basketball courts, foosball, it’s got a kitchen and auditorium,” Thompson said. “The possibilities for using the facility are endless,”

