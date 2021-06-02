Grey-Save wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

If you say that our Loving Giving Local crew is going to the dogs this week, you’d be right!

It’s making for one the truly unusual charities being helped with the $250 award.

Our Loving Giving Local crew has seen a lot of things on the road while helping area charities.

These four characters however, may be the most unusual. These are greyhounds and the charity is Grey-Save. This organization is dedicated to finding forever homes for the now retired former racers.

“These dogs make great companions. They love to be with you. They make great travel companions. They love to travel. They are just relaxed, chilled dogs.” said Shirlene Twaroski.

Grey-Save may not be the first charity you think of helping, so fundraising is a challenge especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $250 Loving Giving Local award will help keep adoption fees down and pay fostering costs.

Sponsor Joe Askins admits rescuing greyhounds is an unusual endeavor, but still a vital part of the area’s quality of life and part of the Loving Giving Local mission.

“It’s giving back to our community and by doing it and helping animals and that’s a pretty good day. So I’m hoping these dogs, people will bring more awareness to them and I’m just glad that Loving Giving Local can be part of it,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor of Auto Express.

What charity will benefit next from our Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday to find out.