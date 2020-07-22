H.A.N.D.S. wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week, our Loving Giving Local crew drew a charity that gives helping hands to neighbors in need, with safe, affordable housing.

The H.A.N.D.S. organization has been making quite an impact in Erie in recent months, first taking over the former Erie Sports Store for a new headquarters, then taking on its biggest project ever, the Boston Store.

While the scaffolding at the Boston Store is drawing a lot of attention, quietly, the group has been working for years bringing clean, affordable housing to those who could use it. H.A.N.D.S. does more than building and renovating housing, the group builds and renovates lives too.

“These funds today are going to support our Resident Initiative Fund to help support the quality of life needs for our residents during COVID, in particular. We have used this fund to buy groceries and cleaning supplies and provide other needs at our properties.” said Matthew Good, the Chief Executive of H.A.N.D.S.

It’s important to the Loving Giving Local crew and its sponsor that the $250 award helps an agency like HANDS and the work that goes on, but word that the money will be used specifically to help people through the COVID-19 shutdown means even more.

“To me, that’s powerful and that’s the true meaning for Loving Giving Local is to make sure people right here in our community are well taken care of and H.A.N.D.S. is a great example of doing that.” said Joe Askins.

The Loving Giving Local crew will soon be on the road again, looking for the next worthy charity for a $250 award. Who is next?? You can tune in Wednesday morning to find out.