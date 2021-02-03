Habitat for Humanity wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Our Loving Giving Local crew is awarding this week’s $250 prize to a charity that really knows how to “build” for success.

The secrets? A giving community and giving a lot of elbow grease too.

For the past 30 years, Erie’s Habitat for Humanity uses volunteers, and hard work to help families build affordable housing for themselves. Usually as many as 20 volunteers will help a family build their dream. However, in a COVID-19 world, that number is kept between four and eight. Still, the goal remains to help a family work for one special day.

“On that day when they get their keys, that smile and often times tears, it’s not just get a house and they’ve earned that. It’s also that they helped build it.” said Nancy Milkowski.

In recent years, Habitat has opened the Re-Store, where extra building materials can be sold. Those proceeds, along with donations, like Loving Giving local, keeps Habitat going.

“It’s an honor to be here today and this $250 donation that we bring is going to stay local. It’s going to help in the completion of a home project that they have going on and, to me, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and it’s our way of giving thanks.” said Joe Askins.

