Habitat for Humanity wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Loving Giving Local crew is awarding this week’s $250 prize to a charity that really knows how to “build” for success.

The secrets? A giving community and giving a lot of elbow grease too.

For the past 30 years, Erie’s Habitat for Humanity uses volunteers, and hard work to help families build affordable housing for themselves. Usually as many as 20 volunteers will help a family build their dream. However, in a COVID-19 world, that number is kept between four and eight. Still, the goal remains to help a family work for one special day.

“On that day when they get their keys, that smile and often times tears, it’s not just get a house and they’ve earned that. It’s also that they helped build it.” said Nancy Milkowski.

In recent years, Habitat has opened the Re-Store, where extra building materials can be sold. Those proceeds, along with donations, like Loving Giving local, keeps Habitat going.

“It’s an honor to be here today and this $250 donation that we bring is going to stay local. It’s going to help in the completion of a home project that they have going on and, to me, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and it’s our way of giving thanks.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from next week’s Loving Giving Local award? You can tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar