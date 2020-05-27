Headwaters NRC Trust wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Many of us are trying to get outside these days after being stuck at home for weeks. This is true of our Loving Giving Local crew too, that jumped at the chance to reward a deserving charity with a trip to the woods.

It is considered one of Erie County’s best kept secrets…Headwaters Park.

Not far outside Erie, the park is the starting point for Mill Creek, and with two and a half miles of trails, it’s also a starting point for a day of family fun.

It’s cared for by the Erie County Conservation District, which will use the $250 Loving Giving Local prize to help with the district’s educational and scholarship efforts as the group builds a boardwalk and make other trail improvements.

“Basically it helps us expand these trails and that increases the opportunities to come out and enjoy themselves in the outdoors.” said Tom McClure.

The tucked away park remains a mystery to many. In fact, Loving Giving Local sponsor Joe Askins didn’t know what the park has to offer, until his son came home from a field trip last year.

“He was pretty excited when he came home to tell me all about what they have going on here. It was a science class that they came with, and for kids to learn about our environment and nature is a great thing.” Askins said.