Hermitage House wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

There’s an organization in Cambridge Springs that has been taking care of young people for more than four decades. Tonight they receive an unexpected Loving Giving Local gift.

Since 1974, Hermitage House has been preparing boys and girls to be successful members of society. The program started in Edinboro, but now Hermitage House operates two rural campuses in Cambridge Springs.

“We take kids from the local area that are through the court system, and bring them here and help them learn the skills to live a productive life, to overcome some of the challenges they faced in their past and get ready to become adults.” said Mike Ickes, Executive Director.

The youth go to school here, or the public schools. They receive therapy as needed, but live as family units in these homes. They do their own laundry, clean their own house and cook their own meals. They may reside Erie for as little as two weeks or perhaps as long as two years, whatever is needed.

“You can only imagine the kids they’ve helped through the years. For us to come today and be able to deliver a donation and know that this donation is going to go to the youth in our community makes this a great day.” said Joe Askins, Sponsor at Auto Express Resale Center.

“Happy to be part of the system where we get to help kids overcome some of their difficulties from the past and are thrilled that you guys are here today recognizing that.” Ickes said.

