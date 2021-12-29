Hunt Of A Lifetime wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

More than 20 years ago, an organization was formed to grant the wish of a dying Erie boy. Today, that organization continues to provide a dream come true for dozens of young people every year.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation goes to Hunt Of A Lifetime. The non-profit organization was formed in 1999 when Tina Patterson’s young son was dying of cancer and wanted to go on a big game hunt. There was no organization that would provide that kind of wish, so Tina founded one.

“We take children 21 and under with a life threatening illness or life threatening disability out on their dream of a big game hunting or fishing adventure at no cost to the family.” said Tina Pattison, Hunt Of A Lifetime Founder and CEO.

Pattison got her son to Canada for a moose hunt six months before he died. Afterwards, she founded Hunt of a Lifetime to do the same for others. Now every year, Hunt of a Lifetime takes young people hunting and fishing all over the world.

“We average 55 to 77. We actually got 41 kids out during COVID-19 last year.” Pattison said.

“You know, to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to Hunt of a Lifetime, an organization that’s been in our community for over 20 years, and they’re giving back every day and every week, helping kids with life threatening illness, grant their wish to go on a hunting trip, for us to be part of that is a big impact and a great way to end 2021.

If you would like to help a young person take a hunting or fishing adventure, you can contact and help the organization at https://huntofalifetime.org/ or visit their Hunt of a Lifetime Facebook page.

