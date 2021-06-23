KaleidAScope, Inc. wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

We’re learning more these days about the treatment success for those on the autism spectrum. Often that success comes through people willing to work with an autistic person in social situations.

One group is planning a picnic that will be paid for, in part, from this week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award.

Since 2007, the KaleidAScope autism services has worked to help the autistic navigate an often confusing world. The program has grown to 22 staff members helping as many as 125 therapy participants in everything from job placement to life skills. As much as we learn, one truth remains… the best medicine is still treating the autistic as individuals.

“We have staff who work one-on-one with folks to kind of help them be more independent, learn new things and fulfill what they want to do.” said Janice Lane, Executive Director.

While one on one is important, so is learning social skills. That’s why KaleidAScope holds a yearly picnic at Camp Sherwin. This year, $250 of those costs will be picked up through the Loving Giving Local award.

“The funds we brought today are going to be used for their picnic to buy prizes and food. To me, it’s a good feeling to bring the community together like we do with Loving Giving Local.” said Joe Askins.

