Kuhl Hose Fire Company wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

A local volunteer fire department is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

The volunteer firemen at Kuhl Hose are happy to accept this week’s Loving Giving Local donating. Kuhl Hose answers over 500 ambulance and fire calls every year. It takes manpower, training, and lots of expensive equipment to protect Greene Township residents and businesses.

“This equipment that you’re looking at here, the pumper is brand new, it’s $671,000,” said Don Erbin, Sr..

“They’ve been a neighboring fire department in our community for a long time. We’ve supported them. For us to be able to deliver this check, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community and fire departments are giving back to the community every single day. We’re happy to be here.” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

In addition to this Loving Giving Local financial gift, this fire department and many others could use your help.

“Besides the monetary donations that keep us going, we really look forward to new recruitment. That’s the biggest thing.” Erbin said.

You can be part of the spirit of Loving Giving Local by volunteering your time at Kuhl Hose Company or your local volunteer fire department.

