Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community.

Lake Effect Leaders Americorp Vista Project is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local.

Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch the Lake Effect Leaders Americorp Vista Project accept its check.