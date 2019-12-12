Breaking News
Death of 17-year-old Cathedral Prep student ruled accidental; no charges to be filed
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News live coverage of Judiciary Committee House impeachment hearing Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Lake Erie Arboretum wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie & Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Loving Giving Local crew isn’t about to let a few slippery roads keep them from visiting a worthwhile charity with their $250 reward.

This week’s winner is a group dedicated to preserving the beauty of nature, especially trees.

An arboretum is really a tree museum, a concept that brings the Loving Giving Local team to Frontier Park and L.E.A.F., the group that oversees the Lake Erie Arboretum.

The goal is to support and nurture nature through a number of programs designed to teach kids to be good stewards of the planet, especially city kids who may not have had much experience with nature’s beauty.

“Mostly we just get kids into the area to see something they might not have seen before. It’s nature education, but it’s also just their chance to kind of be in nature,” said Hannah Rhodes, L.E.A.F.

That’s done through field trips offered free of charge to school kids. Sponsor Joe Askins admits he didn’t know exactly what L.E.A.F. offered until the name was drawn.

When he found out what they did and why, he liked what he heard.

“When they were saying that the $250 was going to be used for their children education, it made me really excited, because that’s what it is; this money will be used for field trips, educating kids on how to plant, educating kids about trees. It’s exciting,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.

Where will the Loving Giving Local team show up next? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Events Calendar