Lakewood United Methodist Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Lakewood United Methodist Church has a peaceful sounding name, but the Loving Giving Local crew said don’t let that fool you. It’s a robust active congregation.

The Lakewood United Methodist Church in Millcreek is a place to find more than just an uplifting sermon.

There are active ministries here for kids, for young adults all the way up to seniors.

Fundraising is an ongoing effort to help those groups moving forward.

Winning this week’s $250 Loving Giving Local award was so unexpected. A decision has not been made yet on which programs will benefit from this award.

“We don’t have anything particularly earmarked because it was a surprise. So we’re grateful to receive it,” said Pastor Bob Lewis, Lakewood United Methodist Church.

Sponsor Joe Askins isn’t too worried about the decision of spending is still pending. He knows it will be put to great use helping the less fortunate in the Erie area.

“Anytime we can bring a Loving Giving Local to a local community non-profit church is a win for our community and Lakewood United Methodist Church is a great example of churches in our community giving back to people in need,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor Auto Express.

