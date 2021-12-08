Lamb of God Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

More than two decades ago, two small Lutheran churches in Erie combined congregations.

Today the Lamb of God Church is making a big difference in the community, and shares the spirit of Loving Giving Local.

Joe Askins of the Auto Express Retail Center pulled Lamb of God Church of of thin air for this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

“We we’re thrilled when we heard our name was chosen, and we are definitely going to just pass this on and we’re going to give it to the Upper Room. We are sure they can definitely use it,” said Pastor Kim Hirsch, Lamb of God Church.

That’s right, the money won’t stay here at this East 38th Street church, but will help this congregation support mission work elsewhere around the community.

Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets, gift cards, and donations to other non-profits is part of their giving local spirit.

“We are so thankful that we do have a social ministry and a strong congregation that will let us do this for so many people,” said Hirsch.

It’s a very small congregation, but as one of the people said Lamb of God is a small congregation with a big heart.

Anytime we bring Loving Giving Local to a local church we know that money is going to stay in the community. They always pass it forward. I mean that is what Loving Giving Local is all about and that’s what living in a great community is all about, giving back,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists