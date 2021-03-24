Loving Giving Local- Albion Fair

It’s a fair bet that community festivals are hurting in the wallet after the year we just had.

Often the smallest fairs get hit the hardest. That’s where the Loving Giving Local $250 award comes in for the Albion Fair.

Things are pretty quiet on the grounds of the Albion Fair, but it’s been that way for months now. But as the temperatures rise so do the hopes that the Albion Fair can get up and running this year.

Fair Queen Aubrey Spellman said that the fair plays a big role in a small town life.

“We are a small community. The fair gives a reason for everyone to come together and just do something for the good of the community and even like the towns outside Albion, it brings everyone together to have a good time and support something good and local,” said Aubrey Spellman, Albion Fair Queen.

The Loving Giving Local $250 award will come in handy sprucing up the grounds and buildings that have been empty for months.

“This money is going to go into the general fund and it’s going to help with maintenance to some of the buildings and to me bringing the LGL here into this great community is what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

