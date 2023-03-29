Individuals with disabilities bound to a wheelchair, sometimes find themselves prisoners in their own homes.

The cornerstone program of All God’s Childrens Ministries in Girard is Ramps for Hope. The organization builds wheelchair ramps at no cost to recipients so those confined to a wheelchair can participate in their community.

“There’s a lot of programs to help people get wheelchairs, help them get the medical care they need. To help them get other things, but not ramps. And if you’re in a wheelchair in your house and you have two steps to get out, you still can’t get out safely,” said Leslie Skidmore, executive director.

What’s amazing is that Ramps for Hope is building as many as 80 ramps a year.

“We’ve built 718 ramps since 2010. All volunteer labor, all donated money for lumber, hardware, those kinds of things and overhead to that it costs us to put on the program,” Skidmore added.

Ramps of Hope built one for the burrows family in Lake City.

“Before we had the ramp we were having to carry her out to the car or her school van every day and then bring her wheelchair out. Just being able to take her right on out in wheelchair has just been great,” said Ellie and Stephanie Burrows, ramp recipients.

Building the ramps takes not only time, material and money but also takes a lot of volunteers. And volunteer help to continue this ministry is always appreciated.

“Volunteers do not need to know how to build. All you need is a heart to help and we can show you how to do that. We give joy and we get joy from doing this,” said Skidmore.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help extend the life of these wheelchair ramps.

“To come here today and learn that over 700 wheelchair ramps have been built in the community over the past 10-15 years, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. And today’s donation is going towards maintenance on those wheelchair ramps, this is a big thing and they keep giving back to the community and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

To learn how you can be considered for a ramp or to volunteer, you can learn more on the group’s Facebook page.