When disaster strikes, it’s the American Red Cross to the rescue. You can count on it.

The Red Cross responds to disasters and tries to prevent them.

Their “Sound the Alarm” program puts free smoke detectors into hundreds of local homes to protect thousands of people. However, sometimes tragedy strikes those we know best.

“Last night — thank god she did — but my executive assistant, her house burned down in Oil City. Luckily she and her four kids got out fine, but if there weren’t smoke detectors, it happened at 4:30 a.m. in the morning, probably would have been a terrible tragedy,” said John Phillips, American Red Cross board president.

Another major issue for the Red Cross is fulfilling the region’s critical need for blood.

“There’s such a shortage nationwide of blood, particularly platelets as well. That is really what a lot of time is spent on, trying to get the blood supply nationwide up — it’s vital,” said Phillips.

Joe Askins of Auto Express presented the Red Cross with this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

“For any fire or disaster in the community, it’s always the Red Cross to the rescue. For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local right here and bring a donation to the American Red Cross, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express. “We know this donation we bring today is going to go to one of their great programs and it’s going to help people in our community, and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about.”

While this local donation will help the Red Cross, what they really need is you. They’re looking for more volunteers.

“Think about donating their time to the Red Cross. We’re always looking for disaster-responding folks to work in our areas throughout all of northwest Pennsylvania, and in some of our outlying counties, we really have a shortage of volunteers,” said Phillips.

To learn more, contact the NWPA chapter of the American Red Cross at 814-833-0942.