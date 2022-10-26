A local organization that serves the poor on Erie’s lower east side got a helping hand this week from Loving Giving Local.

Bethany Outreach Center at East 10th and German streets is a hub for social service connections. The center not only provides practical services but teaches skills for positive life changes.

“Our focus areas are food, clothing, and education with an emphasis on literacy and healthy living,” said Mabel Howard, executive director.

There’s a popular weekly food pantry that distributes groceries every Wednesday morning, sometimes to long lines of those in need.

Currently, the pantry is serving as many as 150 families each week, and while they’re there, Mabel Howard said they could shop for clothes.

“We have a clothing closet, so they are free to take as many items as needed for their family. That could be small household items and then also clothing for men, women, children and babies,” Howard added.

The “clothes closet” at the Bethany Outreach Center is always in need of men’s clothing. If you need to clean out that closet at home, bring those clothes here to the Bethany Outreach Center.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help the center provide some extras.

“Possibly we’ll use it for toiletries, like tissues or paper towels, items people are in need of but aren’t typically available through the pantry,” said Howard.

“Our donation today goes directly into the food pantry for bonus items like toiletries, things that are needed, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. The Bethany Outreach Center gives each week to over 150 families,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.

You can help support the Bethany Outreach Center by attending Bethany Bash Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at the Polish Falcons Club.