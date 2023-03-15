Bhutan is a small, landlocked country located in southern Asia between Tibet and India.

Due to ethnic cleansing, many have fled their homeland, spending years in refugee camps in nearby Nepal.

Hundreds of those refugees have immigrated to Erie.

“We established this organization to mitigate the challenges of resettlement and integration in the communities,” said Nandu Csuwan of the Bhutanese Community Association.

The Bhutanese Community Association was founded here in 2008, to help preserve the cultural and religious heritage of the Bhutanese people.

“Once resettlement happens, they come here and in a few years they are looking to see their relatives come here too, to our cities like Pittsburgh, Akron, Columbus, or nearby so they move later on,” Csuwan went on to say.

They face challenges like, a language barrier, limited education and culture shock.

The association helps refugees learn English, prepares them to find work, and learn the public transportation system.

The goal is to help Bhutanese refugees become self-sufficient. And it’s working. Many are getting an education, finding employment, and becoming homeowners.

As usual, Joe Askins of Auto Express presented this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

“For us to bring loving giving local to the Bhutanese Community Association and to shed some light on this organization make people aware that it’s here that it exists and to also learn that our donation that we bring today is going to help a family from Bhutan. That’s what loving giving local is all about,” said Joe Askins of Auto Express.