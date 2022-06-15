The Boys and Girls Club has been serving Erie for more than 125 years.

Every day, 80 to 90 young people fill their rooms to grow, learn and have fun. All are mentored by adult staff and volunteers.

“Summer’s big at the Boys and Girls Club. A lot of the kids that come for the summer program wouldn’t have anywhere else to go, especially now with what’s going on in the neighborhoods as the violence is high. When they do come to the Boys and Girls Club, they know they’re safe here, the environment’s predictable and there is a lot of mentoring, relationship building with adults that maybe they don’t have in their lives,” said John Popoff, Boys and Girls Club.

The mission at the club is to foster secure attachments to caring adults as well discover and nurture every child’s interest or talent, provide a building-centered safe place for youth and lots of diversified activities.

The Boys and Girls Club has a basketball league, hopes to relaunch a wrestling program, arts and social recreation and an after school free dinner program.

“They’ve been serving our community since 1895 and we know the donation we brought in today is going to go right into a youth program, a youth summer program to help the kids. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, supporting the community,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.