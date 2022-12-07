A long-time senior living community in Harborcreek is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation, and you might be surprised to learn how they will spend the $250.

An award-winning nonprofit housing and healthcare community for seniors, that’s how Brevillier Village describes its beautiful 20-acre campus on the shores of Lake Erie.

“We do have one of the best views in Harborcreek. We’re kind of biased on that but any of the neighbors will tell you that as well. We have three buildings that consist of our independent living, we have personal care, as well as our long-term nursing home,” said Maureen Rizzo, Brevillier Village.

The village offers a complete continuum of housing, health care and support services, so residents may experience the most independent, fulfilling lives possible.

“This is definitely a place where you feel at home. I’ve been a part of the village community since I was an early teenager doing volunteer work. There are many intergenerational programs that happen here. The family community and kinship that exist here is undeniable,” Rizzo added.

Not only do people live here but so do their pets. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will be used to support the village’s haven program.

“Our haven program supports our pets that live at our personal care home and nursing home. These pets range from cats, dogs, rabbits and a couple of fancy fish tanks. We think it’s important for residents to have that home-like atmosphere with their furry loved ones as well,” said Rizzo.

“Brevillier Village has been in our community for over 50 years. For us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local here and to learn today this donation is going to go to the pets of their village, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back, and Brevillier Village has been doing it in our community for a long time,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Superstore.