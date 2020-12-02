Loving Giving Local- Center for Family Services

Sometimes the brightest light can come from the darkest places.

That’s the premise of one Crawford County Organization, born in the Civil War, that has been helping families there ever since.

Here is the story about the Center for Family Services.

It’s sad that nothing good can come from war, but volunteers with the Center for Family Services in Crawford County might disagree.

“Started in 1863 is where we get our roots. It was created while the men were off fighting the war, the women came together to support one another. The mission has stayed the same to support and strengthen the families in our local communities,” said Jason Nesbitt from the Center for Family Services.

That mission has grown over the years. Now the agency helps families with everything from food and clothing to utility bills and foreclosure negotiations.

Unexpected donations such as the $250 Loving Giving Local award goes toward a fund to help with unexpected expenses.

“And for all that they do for the Crawford County Community, we’re just glad to be able to deliver them a check today. We know it’s going to good use in the Crawford County Community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

