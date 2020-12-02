Loving Giving Local- Center for Family Services

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sometimes the brightest light can come from the darkest places.

That’s the premise of one Crawford County Organization, born in the Civil War, that has been helping families there ever since.

Here is the story about the Center for Family Services.

It’s sad that nothing good can come from war, but volunteers with the Center for Family Services in Crawford County might disagree.

“Started in 1863 is where we get our roots. It was created while the men were off fighting the war, the women came together to support one another. The mission has stayed the same to support and strengthen the families in our local communities,” said Jason Nesbitt from the Center for Family Services.

That mission has grown over the years. Now the agency helps families with everything from food and clothing to utility bills and foreclosure negotiations.

Unexpected donations such as the $250 Loving Giving Local award goes toward a fund to help with unexpected expenses.

“And for all that they do for the Crawford County Community, we’re just glad to be able to deliver them a check today. We know it’s going to good use in the Crawford County Community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local award next week? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar