Positive role models help shape our lives. And they help young people build character.

This week our Loving Giving Local donation goes to an organization providing positive character development for children.

For 10 years, retired state trooper Matt Harris and a team of law enforcement professionals have been going into kindergarten through 8th-grade school classrooms in an effort to keep kids out of the juvenile justice system.

The program is called Character: Be About It. Their mission?

“Trying to give them and instill in them character traits that have been scientifically studied and researched that maybe they’re not getting at home, that we can give through positive role models, mentors in the school setting and keep them out of the juvenile justice system and on the straight and narrow. That’s the premise of the program,” said Harris.

And research shows it works. That’s why Harris has been able to take the researched curriculum to other school districts and housing programs in Pennsylvania and to several other states.

The key has law enforcement professionals right there with the kids.

“By having active law enforcement go in and show the youth that they care, they care about keeping them out of the juvenile justice system, that’s been my model, it worked. The data suggests that it works, that’s what I took out of it and that’s what the researchers have decided. They think this is a good positive program,” Harris added.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help Character: Be About It produce and print more copies of the curriculum.

“Ya know, to bring Loving Giving Local here today and learn what Matt is doing in the community with Character: Be About It, and to know the donation we bring today is going to help put curriculum in the hands of youth right here in our community, That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, it’s about giving back,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

Learn how to take advantage of this program at your school by heading to their website.