Community United Church on W 38th Street considers itself to be a bright shining light in a chaotic world.

Here two Christian dominations have come together under one cross, disciples of Christ and the United Church of Christ.

‘We pride ourselves in being a welcoming and affirming congregation. which means we accept all people. Many churches say that but we really try to live it and embody it in our outreach programs, activities and what we can do for the community,” said Pastor Joy Johnson, Community United Church.

To demonstrate that, Pastor Johnson says the church is very active in Erie’s annual Pride parade.

One of the many missions of Community United Church is feeding the hungry and the homeless. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help with that.

“Once a month, everybody is busy making sandwiches, packing lunches and goodies for the Upper Room folks. We are part of their mission, part of the activity with that, so all of our folks come out after church, start making stuff and put it together. We take down 20 to 40 brown bags and we serve that to them one Sunday a month,” said Johnson.

“They’re very welcoming to everybody, and with the donation today, it’s going right back into a food drive, so that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back to the community and Community United is a great example,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.

Community United Church offers services on Sundays at 11 a.m. and online on the church’s Facebook page.