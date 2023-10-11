Thanksgiving weekend 1963, that’s when the Erie Cursillo movement began.

The purpose is to nourish Christian men and women with the knowledge of God’s love and grace and help them discover their personal mission.

“We do retreats, we will have men one weekend and women another. It’s like a crash course in Christianity. They come Friday morning and stay through Sunday, have all kinds of activities and emotions and then they become part of the greater community,” said Deacon Thomas G. McAraw, Erie Cursillo Movement.

He continued saying, “We have events monthly and other times during the year to keep them engaged. The purpose is they become the best workers in parishes and right now with what we’re going through with restructuring and partnering and all those different things, they’ll be very valuable for a lot of the new mergers.”

About 17,000 men and women have completed the retreat in the Erie Diocese.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help with planning that’s underway for the Erie Cursillo Movement’s 60th-anniversary celebration at Our Lady of Mercy on Sunday, Dec. 3.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Erie Cursillo and they’ve been in our community for over 60 years and we know how important they are in the community and making people better community members, that’s what Living Giving Local is all about. To find out today our donation is going towards their 60th anniversary, we couldn’t be happier, and we’re just really happy they’re in our community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.