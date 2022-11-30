The Christmas card small town charm of North East, especially during the holiday season, is a result of a variety of organizations working together.

One of those organizations got a financial boost today from JET 24’s Loving Giving Local.

Lou Baxter shows us how the money will help.

No doubt about it, North East is a charming little town. It boasts a well maintained Main Street, local small businesses, and a great park with a festive holiday atmosphere.

Keeping these store fronts and buildings well maintained and occupied is the mission of Downtown North East, Inc, a local nonprofit.

“Downtown North East now is really concentrating on getting grants for the community and for economic redevelopment. Specifically trying to get our hands on some of the vacant buildings, and finding grants and financing to renovate the buildings, and then to turn those over to some civic-minded individual who will put a good business in the building and create some jobs,” said Charlene Kerr, Downtown North East, Inc.

The Hallmark charm of North East is something everyone can appreciate. But it doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of people and money.

“We are all working together, more so now than I think we ever have in the past. We’re finding we can get so much more done by leveraging our resources, both personal resources as well as financial resources. That’s what we’re really trying to do,” said Kerr.

One success story for downtown North East is the building owned and occupied by the Skunk & Goat Tavern. Donated by Mercyhurst University, and renovated by Downtown North East, Inc., the building is now owned by Red Letter Hospitality.

And this week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help duplicate that success.

“We’d like to see that happen to some other empty buildings in town, so we’ll put that money toward that kind of a project,” said Kerr.

“North East is such a great community, and for us to be able to bring Loving Giving Local to downtown North East, and know these funds are going to be used to help beautify North East and be used in one of their projects, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, and downtown North East is a great example of it,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.