The arts community got a shot in the arm from this week’s Loving Giving Local. Dramashop in Erie’s Renaissance building is this week’s lucky recipient.

Dramashop’s theater is on the second floor of the Renaissance Center. It’s on what was formerly a mezzanine overlooking the building’s first floor.

Since 2013, Dramashop has been producing live theater here.

“I always say that we’re the off Broadway to the Erie Playhouse’s Broadway offerings. We tend to do shows that are not as familiar. We’re in a smaller venue, only 48 seats, so we know that we’re not going to sell 500 tickets. We like to offer shows the community might not get to see otherwise,” said Zach Flock, Artistic Director.

“To see what they’re doing in the community is what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about supporting the community and this one is going to the performing arts,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

Dramashop is a community theater and there are things you can do to be involved in what is happening here.

“First and foremost, see a show. Head to dramashop.org for info on our upcoming productions. We do have an annual supporting players drive where we seek donations from the community as well. People can get involved by auditioning as well. We are a community organization and we’re always looking for new members of the community to join the ranks at Dramashop,” said Flock.

The next production is a staged reading of Horse Girls. It opens on Friday, March 4.