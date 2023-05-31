On a residential street in the borough of Edinboro sits a historic house that now serves as the home for the Edinboro Historical Society.

The organization got a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

According to his obituary, Navy Captain Forest Doucette donated his boyhood home to the historical society in 2002. Since then, it’s become a museum staying open to the public Tuesday and Saturday mornings.

Built in the mid-1800s, the home features a collection of furnishing and historical artifacts. On the second floor are revolving displays.

Here, “Grandma’s Kitchen” features contributions from the Hagen History Center, Hurry Hill Maple Farm Museum and others. The exhibit features items that would have been used in grandmother’s kitchen in the 1930s and ’40s.

Also on the second floor, another new exhibit features historic envelopes from the late 19th and early 20th centuries used by businesses from Edinboro and Erie.

The Doucette House is full of history, but with this week’s Loving Giving Local donation, the historical society is going to use it to buy something a little more high-tech.

“We have meetings, community meetings, once a month, and our projector broke down and this month we’re supposed to show some movies, so that will make a good start on a projector,” said Phyllis Woods, president of the Edinboro Historical Society.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Edinboro to the historical society and the donation we bring is going to go toward a new projector that’s going to enhance, they’ll be able to play movies on it and bring a little piece of history to life, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. This historical society right here in Edinboro, its definitely a place the public should check out,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

Like any good museum, there’s a gift shop where visitors can find scarves, T-shirts, postcards, puzzles and unique wooden items made by Edinboro’s master wood craftsman Hal Holmstrom.