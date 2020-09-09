Loving Giving Local- Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Loving Giving Local Crew is on the road again this week looking for a worthwhile charity in need of a $250 cash award.

This week the crew is in Edinboro helping an association that helps students.

Make no mistake, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing hardships through our society. Even hallowed traditions are at risk.

Over at Edinboro University, the long held homecoming tradition is being held back to be replaced by event brought to the alumni through the power of a computer.

“We encourage all of our alumni and our students and our community to celebrate homecoming virtually in 2020,” said Chuck Scalise from the Edinboro University Foundation.

The challenges from COVID-19 however will last beyond the homecoming weekend, particularly in generating much needed dollars for students in genuine need.

The Alumni Association raises dollars through the student success fund and a $250 Loving Giving Local gift will help one of those students on the road to success.

“The donation will go to our Student Success Fund which enables our students. It’s a flexible fund which enables our students to achieve their academic attainment,” said Amanda Brown Sissen from Edinboro University.

For sponsor Joe Askins, it’s the perfect time for those dollars to be used.

“To learn that this is going to a student fund and it makes me pretty proud to be part of our community and to be here today in Edinboro, said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

What worthwhile charity will receive the $250 Loving Giving Local Award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.