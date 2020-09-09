Loving Giving Local- Edinboro University Alumni Association

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Loving Giving Local Crew is on the road again this week looking for a worthwhile charity in need of a $250 cash award.

This week the crew is in Edinboro helping an association that helps students.

Make no mistake, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing hardships through our society. Even hallowed traditions are at risk.

Over at Edinboro University, the long held homecoming tradition is being held back to be replaced by event brought to the alumni through the power of a computer.

“We encourage all of our alumni and our students and our community to celebrate homecoming virtually in 2020,” said Chuck Scalise from the Edinboro University Foundation.

The challenges from COVID-19 however will last beyond the homecoming weekend, particularly in generating much needed dollars for students in genuine need.

The Alumni Association raises dollars through the student success fund and a $250 Loving Giving Local gift will help one of those students on the road to success.

“The donation will go to our Student Success Fund which enables our students. It’s a flexible fund which enables our students to achieve their academic attainment,” said Amanda Brown Sissen from Edinboro University.

For sponsor Joe Askins, it’s the perfect time for those dollars to be used.

“To learn that this is going to a student fund and it makes me pretty proud to be part of our community and to be here today in Edinboro, said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

What worthwhile charity will receive the $250 Loving Giving Local Award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Events Calendar