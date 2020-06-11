Loving Giving Local- Erie AAUW

There are still many obstacles that can keep a young woman away from a good education, especially for single moms trying to balance work and family.

One group has been working on opportunities for women in Erie for more than 100 years.

This week the Loving Giving Local crew visited the Erie branch of the Association for the Advancement of University Women.

The Erie branch of the AAUW was formed in 1902 and although there has been some improvement in opportunities for women. Many obstacles remain.

So when the organization was chosen for this weeks $250 Loving Giving Local cash award, branch members knew those dollars should go into scholarships to help the next generation of female leaders.

“So this donation which we so appreciate is going towards funding our scholarships for adult women to complete their college education,” said Christy Rieger, President of Erie A.A.U.W.

The focus for A.A.U.W. has changed in recent years with other scholarships available for high school students branch leaders slowly shifted the program to women already going to college who might need that extra financial boost at the right time to make their degree possible.

That is exciting news for our Loving Giving Local sponsor.

“The thing is they’ve been around since 1902 so I’m pretty proud to be here today and I’m proud to shed some light on this organization and just what they do for women in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

