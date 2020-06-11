1  of  2
Breaking News
Department of Health: 76,846 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,062 deaths Erie County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases as well as two additional deaths; total stands at 408 cases

Loving Giving Local- Erie AAUW

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are still many obstacles that can keep a young woman away from a good education, especially for single moms trying to balance work and family.

One group has been working on opportunities for women in Erie for more than 100 years.

This week the Loving Giving Local crew visited the Erie branch of the Association for the Advancement of University Women.

The Erie branch of the AAUW was formed in 1902 and although there has been some improvement in opportunities for women. Many obstacles remain.

So when the organization was chosen for this weeks $250 Loving Giving Local cash award, branch members knew those dollars should go into scholarships to help the next generation of female leaders.

“So this donation which we so appreciate is going towards funding our scholarships for adult women to complete their college education,” said Christy Rieger, President of Erie A.A.U.W.

The focus for A.A.U.W. has changed in recent years with other scholarships available for high school students branch leaders slowly shifted the program to women already going to college who might need that extra financial boost at the right time to make their degree possible.

That is exciting news for our Loving Giving Local sponsor.

“The thing is they’ve been around since 1902 so I’m pretty proud to be here today and I’m proud to shed some light on this organization and just what they do for women in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

So what deserving area charity will earn a visit from the Loving Giving Local Crew next week? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Events Calendar