An organization that helps make Erie a better place to live just received a visit from Loving Giving Local.

Here is more on the Erie Arts and Culture.

Erie Arts and Culture promotes, supports, and develops culture and creativity for residents and tourists in six counties of Northwest Pennsylvania.

The organization received a donation of $250 from Loving Giving Local and will put the money to good use.

“Our biggest initiative is that we’re creating 50 murals over the next two years. All along the walking routes students using when walking to and from the community schools. So the $250 will be used to feed into that initiative as we raise funds to support that project,” said Patrick Fisher, Erie Arts and Culture.

The next mural project will be here on this retaining wall at West 11th Street and Weschler Ave. It will take the plain and ordinary and make it unique and extraordinary.

“With this initiative we want to make sure the students as they walk a mile and a half to school have uplifting imagery that builds creativity and imagination, using outdoor visual art gallery,” said Fisher.

Besides murals to enhance the community, Erie Arts and Culture has two sculptures being installed this week, one in Gridley Park on Erie’s west side, and another in Nate Levy Park on the east side.

“They’re interactive sculptures. They function as kaleidoscopes. There will be about 24 functioning kaleidoscopes with each installation. I invite individuals to the parks later this week to experience those in person,” said Fisher.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Erie Arts and Culture and to be here and see the murals, and to know the donation we bring is going to go to imagery to make Erie more beautiful,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Join us next week to learn which local nonprofit will receive a visit from Loving Giving Local.