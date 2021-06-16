Loving Giving Local- Erie Athletics

Nothing says summer quite like a field of grass, a baseball and a glove. But not all kids get that opportunity to play ball.

That’s where our Loving Giving Local crew can step up to the plate.

The Erie Athletics League helps bring baseball to the Braebender Complex each summer, but there are costs for things including equipment and entrance fees.

When the league was drawn for the $250 weekly award, the league president knew that a lot of kids were going to be helped.

“It’s going to go a long ways. It’s going to help order some new balls and equipment for our organization. It’s also going to give us an opportunity to get kids to play who may not have the means,” said Russell McGranor, President of Erie Athletics.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Coming between the spring season and the summer all-star schedule. For program sponsor Joe Askins, it as perfect as a warm summer night.

“To know that these funds are going directly, they are staying local to be used for equipment and to help these kids play baseball. That puts a smile on my face, and we live in a great community and this is truly what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next from the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

