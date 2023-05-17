Teaching young people how to make money, save money and budget. That’s the goal of a financial literacy pilot program in the Erie Catholic School System.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation goes to the school system. The money will help fund a 12-week financial literacy pilot program being taught at St. James School.

The goal is to expand it to other classrooms in the future.

“They’re learning how to make a budget, how to set goals for the future, how to save for the future rather than just spending the money that they have now, and the process of applying for loans and building credit. The goal is so they can be financially successful adults in the future,” said Gina Brennan, Erie Catholic Schools.

One of those taking the class is Riley Eicher.

“The program helps us to learn the basic conceptions of budgeting, making money, taking out loans and credit. We learn basic things and…it gets more complex but our teacher really simplifies it for us,” said Riley Eicher, St. James seventh grader.

“Anytime we bring Loving Giving Local to a church or a school, we know that donation is going right back into the community. And to learn today the Erie Catholic School System is using it for a literacy program to help educate kids on budgeting and prepare them for the future, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.