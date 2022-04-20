The Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit has recently been the star attraction at the Hagen History Center. However, there are some new exhibits on display.

“Charlotte Battles just opened up. Charlotte was one of the Battles sisters that lived in Girard. The other two recent exhibits are recent additions. They are Bobbi Hovis, a Vietnam veteran, a woman, and Dr. Tony Snow, a veteran of the War in Kuwait,” said Mark Squeglia, Interim Museum Director.

Gallery Night is set for Friday, April 29, 2022 in partnership with the Erie Art Museum. You don’t have to wait until then to enjoy all that the Hagen History Center has to offer. Sunday, April 24, 2022 is Community Day from noon until 5 p.m.

“We do have a free day sponsored by Erie Insurance and the Erie Community Foundation. We open the museum free of charge. There are no visitation fees for the public to come in and visit,” Squeglia said.

The history center will use this week’s Loving Giving Local donation to help fund student education projects.

“We are pretty excited to bring Loving Giving Local to the Erie Historical Society and to learn today this donation is going to be used in the community to educate young people. We just know this is an important thing and the Erie Historical Society has always done a great job with that,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.