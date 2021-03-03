Loving Giving Local- Erie Hunt and Saddle Club

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Loving Giving Local crew is on the road again this week visiting a club whose members share a love of horses.

Here is more on the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club.

For the past 50 years, members of Erie’s Hunt and Saddle Club have shared a love of horses with a need to teach the next generation all things equestrian.

For May to October the 120 members hold a variety of shows on the 50 acres of club grounds.

“Most of the money we raise is through membership. We are active with the local pony club and 4H Associations. We like to encourage the students and younger people to join and we do programs for the kids,” said Zuck.

Keeping up the grounds and performance spaces costs money which isn’t easy for a club that does not fundraise and that makes a $250 donation from Loving Giving Local proof that the program is not horsing around.

“To bring Loving Giving Local and a donation today and to learn that money is going to be used on maintenance on their facility and on their grounds. It makes it a pretty special say and it’s a great non-profit to have in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local award next week?

Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar