Loving Giving Local- Erie Hunt and Saddle Club

Our Loving Giving Local crew is on the road again this week visiting a club whose members share a love of horses.

Here is more on the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club.

For the past 50 years, members of Erie’s Hunt and Saddle Club have shared a love of horses with a need to teach the next generation all things equestrian.

For May to October the 120 members hold a variety of shows on the 50 acres of club grounds.

“Most of the money we raise is through membership. We are active with the local pony club and 4H Associations. We like to encourage the students and younger people to join and we do programs for the kids,” said Zuck.

Keeping up the grounds and performance spaces costs money which isn’t easy for a club that does not fundraise and that makes a $250 donation from Loving Giving Local proof that the program is not horsing around.

“To bring Loving Giving Local and a donation today and to learn that money is going to be used on maintenance on their facility and on their grounds. It makes it a pretty special say and it’s a great non-profit to have in our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local award next week?

Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.